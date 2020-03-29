Captrust Financial Advisors Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

