Captrust Financial Advisors Has $590,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 563.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

