Captrust Financial Advisors Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1,645.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

