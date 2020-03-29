Captrust Financial Advisors Has $553,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 455.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after buying an additional 162,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

