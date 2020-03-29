Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 766.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.89, a PEG ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.72.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.