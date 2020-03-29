Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 266,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $22.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.