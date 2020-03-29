Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,234.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $305.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

