Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 387.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comerica from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.68.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

