Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 169.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $155.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

