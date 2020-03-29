Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

