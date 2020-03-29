Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,480 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Incyte were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.