Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,677 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

