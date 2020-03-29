Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,858 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 207.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

