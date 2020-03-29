Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,466 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 370.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,999,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.