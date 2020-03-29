Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 17,810 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2,112.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,297,000 after buying an additional 341,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.