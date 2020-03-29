Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,099 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $75.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.