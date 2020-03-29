Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ResMed were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

NYSE RMD opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average of $149.95. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.