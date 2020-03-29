Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Godaddy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Godaddy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Godaddy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Godaddy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

NYSE GDDY opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.