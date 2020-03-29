Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $30.71 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

