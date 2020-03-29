Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In other news, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSI stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

