Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,763 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 587.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after acquiring an additional 404,399 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,236 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

LOPE stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

