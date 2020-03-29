Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
