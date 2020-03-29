Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical purposes. It also provides cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

