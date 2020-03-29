Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Bruker worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Bruker by 172.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Bruker stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

