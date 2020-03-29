Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $40.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,691,000 after acquiring an additional 174,936 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

