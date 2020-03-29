Brokerages Set SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 645

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 610 ($8.02).

Several research firms have recently commented on SSPG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective (down from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 299 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 612.52.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

