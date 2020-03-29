Brokerages Set Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) PT at GBX 230

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.03).

GNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 171.05 ($2.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.44. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $763.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 154,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12), for a total value of £365,570.13 ($480,886.78). Also, insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 490,158 shares of company stock valued at $54,645,234.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

