Brokerages Set $6.00 Target Price for Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Youngevity International an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youngevity International stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.42% of Youngevity International worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YGYI opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Youngevity International has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

