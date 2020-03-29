Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

DRE opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.