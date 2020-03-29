Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,638.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

