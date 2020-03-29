Brokerages Anticipate RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,486,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,077,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,530 shares of company stock worth $35,802,703. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in RealPage by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

