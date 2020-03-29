Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDGE. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $20.08 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

