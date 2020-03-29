Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Trading Down 9.6%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.30, approximately 1,713,875 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,887,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
