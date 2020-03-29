Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Trading Down 9.6%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.30, approximately 1,713,875 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,887,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

