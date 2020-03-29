Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

