BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an action list buy rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.48.

FM opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -79.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

