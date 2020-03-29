bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $107.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 123.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

