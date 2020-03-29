BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MNE opened at $14.09 on Friday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

