BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 152.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 402,005 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 165,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

