Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Cap Hits $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.01033988 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00031390 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00176928 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007273 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

