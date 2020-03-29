Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $191,548.95 and $29,433.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

