Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $11.93 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Trade Satoshi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $223.82 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00104674 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, LBank, Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

