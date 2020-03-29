Berenberg Bank Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.
UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.58.
Shares of UPS opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.