Berenberg Bank Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

Shares of UPS opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

