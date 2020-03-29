BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 10.4%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32, 764,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,005,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $528.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

