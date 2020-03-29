Barrington Research Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $20.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barrington Research from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $424.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marcus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

