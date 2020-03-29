Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Director Purchases $24,800.00 in Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Director William L. Hiott, Jr. purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bank of SC stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. Bank of SC Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 34.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of SC stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,576,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bank of SC at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

