Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Down 7.5%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.35, 4,761,212 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,865,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

