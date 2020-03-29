Axis Capital Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Axis Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Butt bought 5,760 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $250,502.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 986,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

