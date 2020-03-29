AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading Down 9.4%

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) fell 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.67, 528,584 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 602,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at $49,936,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

