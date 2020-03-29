Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 10.8%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 3,233,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,858,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,769,000 after buying an additional 1,143,553 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,237,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,369,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

