Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avaya worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avaya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avaya by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avaya by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $864.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

