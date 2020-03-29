Augur Market Cap Hits $108.51 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $108.51 million and $30.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $9.86 or 0.00159861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Koinex, Gate.io, BitBay, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, ABCC, Zebpay, Crex24, LATOKEN, Bitsane, Mercatox, Cobinhood, HitBTC, DragonEX, AirSwap, Binance, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Kraken, Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

